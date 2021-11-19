UrduPoint.com

Japanese Star Ohtani Named American League MVP

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Japan's Shohei Ohtani was the unanimous choice as baseball's American League Most Valuable Player on Thursday after a stellar 2021 campaign both at the plate and on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani hit 46 home runs and drove in 100 runs as a designated hitter and went 9-2 with a 3.18 earned run average in 23 pitching starts, his rare two-way talents earning comparisons to the legendary Babe Ruth.

Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes to beat Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien for the award.

The MVP was the latest in a string of awards garnered by Ohtani, who received a Silver Slugger batting award and won the player-decided Major League Baseball Player of the Year and American League Outstanding Player awards for 2021.

He also received the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award for a season in which his exploits drew attention even from outside the baseball world.

Time magazine named him among its 100 most influential people of 2021.

His historic campaign was a vindication after a dismal 2020, when Ohtani, who had made a laborious return from Tommy John elbow surgery, failed to find his form either on the mound or at the plate.

The 27-year-old's determination to pursue his unusual path paid off this season.

On offense, he delivered an AL-leading eight triples and stole 26 bases.

On the mound he struck out 156 in 130 1/3 innings and his in-game exploits became a frequent feature of baseball's nightly highlights.

Ohtani became the fourth Angels player to win the award, joining Don Baylor (1979), Vladimir Guerrero (2004) and Mike Trout (2014, '16 and '19).

He's the second Japanese player to earn the honor, joining Ichiro Suzuki, who won AL MVP as a rookie in 2001.

Ohtani, who was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2018 before a torn elbow ligament temporarily stalled his major league progress, became the first player in AL or NL history with at least 45 homers, 25 stolen bases and five triples in a season.

And no player had ever hit more than 30 homers while making at least 15 starts on the mound.

