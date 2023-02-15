UrduPoint.com

Japan's 4th Quarter GDP Growth Misses Expectations

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Japan's 4th quarter GDP growth misses expectations

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Japan's economy grew at a slower pace than market estimate in the fourth quarter of last year, according to preliminary data from the Cabinet Office on Tuesday.

Japan's gross domestic product rose 0.6% year-on-year in the October-December period of 2022, missing the market forecast of a 2% hike.

The figure returned to growth after a revised 1% contraction in the previous three-month period.

On a quarterly basis, the world's third-largest economy grew 0.2% in the three months to December, below the market estimate of a 0.5% rise.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country's GDP, rebounded in the final quarter of last year, up 0.5%, while government spending climbed 0.3%.

Related Topics

World December Market From Government Cabinet Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

6 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

6 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

7 hours ago
 Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDG ..

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World ..

7 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.