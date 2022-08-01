UrduPoint.com

Japan's ANA Books Profit In April-June Quarter On Recovering Demand

TOKYO, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Japan's ANA Holdings Inc. said Monday it booked a profit for the first time in three years in the April-June quarter owing to an uptick in patronage amid the waning downside effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANA Holdings Inc., parent company of All Nippon Airways (ANA) and a number of low cost subsidiaries and other travel-related operations, said in the three months ending in June it booked a net profit of 1.0 billion Yen (7.57 million U.S. Dollars ).

This compares to a year earlier when the carrier logged a net loss of 51.16 billion yen (387.30 million U.S. dollars).

The Tokyo-based company also said its sales in the latest recording period surged more than 76 percent to 350.42 billion yen (2.65 billion U.S. dollars).

For the current business year through March 2023, ANA maintained its earnings forecast projecting a net profit of 21 billion yen (159.08 million U.S. dollars) on sales of 1.66 trillion yen (12.57 billion U.S. dollars).

