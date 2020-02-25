Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Japan's ANA Holdings said Tuesday it will buy 20 new Boeing 787-10 and 787-9 aircraft, with the planes expected to go into service between financial years 2022 and 2025.

The order will be made up of 11 787-10 aircraft, which will serve the airline's domestic routes, and nine 787-9 aircraft, to fly on the carrier's international routes. The price tag for the purchases was not disclosed.