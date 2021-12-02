TOKYO, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Japanese companies' capital expenditures in the July-September quarter rose 1.2 percent from a year earlier, growing for the second consecutive quarter but slow as some were hesitant to invest during the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed Wednesday.

The total investment in all non-financial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment stood at 10.93 trillion Yen (96 billion U.S. Dollars), the Finance Ministry said.

Capital spending by manufacturers went up 0.

9 percent to 3.92 trillion yen (34.6 billion U.S. dollars), rising for the second straight quarter, as some of the metal product manufacturers made investments which had been postponed due to the pandemic.

In the non-manufacturing sector, expenditures gained 1.4 percent to 7.01 trillion yen (61.8 billion U.S. dollars), boosted by spending in the services sector including accommodation businesses and restaurants which are rebounding from a sharp decline in a year.