TOKYO, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) --:Capital spending by Japanese companies rose 7.7 percent in the final three months of 2022 from the same period of the previous year, government data showed Thursday.

According to Ministry of Finance, investment by all non-financial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment in Oct.

-Dec. 2022 totaled 12.44 trillion Yen (91 billion U.S. Dollars), up for seven straight quarters.

Quarter-on-quarter, capital expenditure in seasonally adjusted terms rose 0.5 percent, the data showed.