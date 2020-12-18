TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Japan's core consumer prices declined in November from a year earlier, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, core consumer prices fell 0.

9 percent on year in the recording period.

The latest reading comes on the heels of a 0.7 percent decline booked in October.Nationwide core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food items, fell for a fourth straight month, the statistics bureau also said.