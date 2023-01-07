UrduPoint.com

Japan's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 30M

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Japan's COVID-19 cases surpass 30M

ANKARA , Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Japan's COVID-19 cases crossed 30 million since the start of the pandemic as the country is battling with its new wave of infections, according to official data.

With 238,654 new cases reported during the past 24 hours, the total caseload reached 30.2 million, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare data showed.

The country also reported record 463 deaths, taking the number of total fatalities to 59,415.

Japan has already announced imposing new restrictions on travelers from China, requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers from Sunday.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Tokyo will further tighten quarantine measures for travelers from China and visitors will need to have tested negative before leaving for Japan and will have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival, according to Kyodo news Agency.

"We decided to strengthen temporary measures in consideration of test results of those who entered Japan from mainland China during the year-end and New Year holidays," the agency quoted Kishida as saying.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Holidays Tokyo Japan Sunday All From Million Labour

Recent Stories

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb ..

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb threat

1 hour ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker

1 hour ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker, but at a cost

2 hours ago
 Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" under ..

Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" underway at Lahore's Expo Center

2 hours ago
 IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in ..

IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in difficult time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.