TOKYO, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Japan's daily COVID-19 infections hit a record high of 15,753 on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day, while the number of people hospitalized in Tokyo also reached a fresh high, local media reported Saturday.

Tokyo, hosting the Olympics while under a state of emergency, reported 4,566 daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday, exceeding 4,000 cases for the fourth straight day.

Strains are growing over hospitals in Tokyo, as the number of inpatients hit 3,485, which surpassed the record of 3,427 in early January.

The latest figures are released a day after Japan's cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 1 million.

The turning point of the COVID-19 pandemic seems yet to come amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Concerns are growing over a potential collapse of the medical system and the further spread of the Delta variant during the Bon holiday period since people usually return to their hometowns or travel elsewhere during this period.