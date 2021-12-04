(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The export value of Japan's agriculture, forestry and seafood products logged the largest ever monthly increase of 14.9 percent in October boosted by the robust shipment to the United States and China, local media reported on Friday.

The total value of farm exports in the month was 105.4 billion Yen (0.93 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the agricultural ministry.

In addition, the sales between January and October totaled 973.

4 billion yen (8.6 billion U.S. dollars), up 28 percent year-on-year with strong sales of beef and sake.

The annual value of exports in 2020 was 986 billion yen (8.7 billion U.S. dollars), which failed to meet the 1-trillion-yen goal set by the Japanese government as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the growth.

However, Japan's export of agricultural products has grown steadily and the government has set goals for achieving 2 trillion yen in exports in 2025 and 5 trillion yen in 2030.