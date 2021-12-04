UrduPoint.com

Japan's Farm Export Mark Largest Increase In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 02:10 PM

Japan's farm export mark largest increase in October

TOKYO, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The export value of Japan's agriculture, forestry and seafood products logged the largest ever monthly increase of 14.9 percent in October boosted by the robust shipment to the United States and China, local media reported on Friday.

The total value of farm exports in the month was 105.4 billion Yen (0.93 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the agricultural ministry.

In addition, the sales between January and October totaled 973.

4 billion yen (8.6 billion U.S. dollars), up 28 percent year-on-year with strong sales of beef and sake.

The annual value of exports in 2020 was 986 billion yen (8.7 billion U.S. dollars), which failed to meet the 1-trillion-yen goal set by the Japanese government as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the growth.

However, Japan's export of agricultural products has grown steadily and the government has set goals for achieving 2 trillion yen in exports in 2025 and 5 trillion yen in 2030.

Related Topics

Exports China Agriculture Japan United States January October 2020 Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

7 minutes ago
 India reports 8,603 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 8,603 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Religious fanaticism time bomb needed to be defuse ..

Religious fanaticism time bomb needed to be defused: Fawad

8 minutes ago
 PWDs stage demos in IIOJK, reiterate demands

PWDs stage demos in IIOJK, reiterate demands

8 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 32,974 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 32,974 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

8 minutes ago
 China's courier sector continues to grow in Novemb ..

China's courier sector continues to grow in November

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.