UrduPoint.com

Japan's Farm Exports Hit Record High In First Six Months

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 01:20 PM

TOKYO.Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Japan's agricultural and seafood exports hit a record high in the first six months of 2022 owing to increased overseas demand as more people dine out amid a decline in COVID-19 infections, the government said in a report Friday.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, exports in the recording period jumped 13.1 percent year on year to 52.

5 billion yen, propelled by a weak Yen and increasing shipments to the United States.

China was the biggest buyer of agricultural exports by market, however, with shipments up 18.0 percent to 120.1 billion yen.

Those to the U.S. were up 34.5 percent to 104.6 billion yen in the January to June period, the ministry's data showed.

By 2025, the government here is targeting a rise in annual agricultural and seafood exports to 2 trillion yen and 5 trillion yen by 2030.

Related Topics

Exports Agriculture Japan United States January June Market Government Billion

