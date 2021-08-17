UrduPoint.com

Japan's 'father Of Sudoku' Dead At 69

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Japan's 'father of Sudoku' dead at 69

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The man dubbed the "father of Sudoku" for his role in popularising the numerical brainteaser loved by millions, has died of cancer at 69, his Japanese publisher has announced.

In a notice posted Monday, Nikoli said Maki Kaji died at home on August 10 after battling cancer, and a memorial service would be held at a later date.

"Mr Kaji was known as the father of Sudoku and was loved by puzzle fans all around the world," the publisher said in a statement on its website.

Sudoku, a sort of numerical crossword, was invented by Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler in the 18th century.

The modern version is sometimes said to have been formulated in the United States, but Kaji is credited with having popularised the puzzle.

He is also said to have come up with the name Sudoku, a contraction of a Japanese phrase meaning "each number must be single".

Sudoku requires a player to put the numbers one to nine in a box made up of 81 squares, so that no number is repeated in any of the nine vertical or horizontal lines.

To complicate matters further, the grid is also sub-divided into nine blocks containing nine single squares, and each block must also contain the numbers one to nine.

Despite its Japanese name, the original concept of Latin Squares -- a grid in which every number or symbol occurs once in each row -- was dreamt up in the 18th century by Euler.

Nikoli spotted a version in an American magazine in the 1980s and brought it to Japan, where Sudoku was born.

It broke into Europe and the United States several decades later, with Britain's BBC in 2005 writing about the puzzle that "began its gentle attack on the nation last year, and can now be found in four national newspapers".

Kaji told the BBC in 2007 that creating a new puzzle was like "finding treasure".

"It's not about whether it will make money. It is purely the excitement of trying to solve it."

Related Topics

Attack Century World Europe Died Man Japan United States Money August Cancer All Million

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 207.73 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 207.73 million

11 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in comm ..

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since February

15 minutes ago
 UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

1 hour ago
 Brazil reports 14,471 new coronavirus cases, 434 d ..

Brazil reports 14,471 new coronavirus cases, 434 deaths

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.