UrduPoint.com

Japan's Festival Float Accident Injures 11 In Osaka

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Japan's festival float accident injures 11 in Osaka

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Eleven people were injured on Sunday as a large festival float overturned in western Japan's Osaka prefecture.

The accident took place at around 9 a.m. local time, when a Danjiri, a large four-wheel wooden float pulled forward by many people using the float's ropes, turned sideways after making a sharp turn at an intersection in the city of Sakai.

Footage on social media showed the float lost balance when being hauled at the scene, its upper left part bumping into a roadside sign, causing it to fall on its right side.

Eleven people were injured, including some who were pulling the float and some who were riding on it, with three of them seriously injured and taken to the hospital, national broadcaster NHK reported, citing the local fire department.

Around 140 people were pulling the float or riding on it, the local newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported Sunday.

Pulling Danjiri floats weighing up to tons is one of Western Japan's traditional activities, but doubts have been raised in recent years as accidents often occur at Danjiri-pulling festivals, sometimes resulting in fatalities.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Social Media Osaka Japan Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

13 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

14 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senat ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

14 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin I ..

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin Islands

14 minutes ago
 DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 202 ..

DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 2023

14 minutes ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.