UrduPoint.com

Japan's Flagship H3 Rocket Fails To Lift Off Despite Having Its Main Engine Ignited

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Japan's flagship H3 rocket fails to lift off despite having its main engine ignited

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Japan's flagship H3 rocket failed to lift off from a space center on the southeast coast of Tanegashima on Friday despite having its main engine ignited, the country's space agency said.

"Regarding today's scheduled launch of H3 Launch Vehicle, we have a report that the main engine was ignited but that the SRB-3s were not," said Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in a brief statement.

"We are confirming the situation. Further information will be updated," it added.

According to local media, the long-awaited launch attempt from the Tanegashima Space Center had been plagued by delays, and the failure on Friday is a setback for Japan's space strategy.

"The agency is planning to try to launch the rocket again in one or two weeks' time," Kyodo news Agency reported, citing a government official.

The H3 Launch Vehicle is Japan's new flagship rocket, designed to achieve high flexibility, reliability, and cost performance.

The rocket was originally scheduled to launch in March 2021, but it was delayed due to problems with the newly developed LE-9 first-stage engine.

In October last year, a rocket carrying eight satellites was launched, but it failed to reach its set orbit.

Related Topics

Vehicle Japan Turkish Lira March October Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

25 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

25 minutes ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

3 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in TÃ¼rkiye

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.