UrduPoint.com

Japan's FM Meets New S.Korean Envoy Amid Signs Of Improving Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Japan's FM meets new S.Korean envoy amid signs of improving ties

TOKYO, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday met with Yun Duk-min, the new South Korean Ambassador to Japan, for the first time, as relations between Tokyo and Seoul show some signs of improving.

"We met to make sure that we will work hard alongside each other for a better relationship," Yun said after the meeting with Hayashi held at the foreign ministry.

Yun arrived in Japan last month and the meeting follows the inauguration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in May.

Japan and South Korea have struggled to maintain healthy political ties for a number of years during the former administrations of Japan's Shinzo Abe and South Korea's Moon Jae-In.

The two sides had been at odds over a myriad of issues including those pertaining to wartime labor and trade disputes. Under the leadership of President Yoon, both countries have taken steps to mend ties.

Political watchers here believe that both sides will expedite efforts to reach a resolution on outstanding issues including the potential liquidation of Japanese corporate assets in South Korea that plaintiffs in wartime forced labor lawsuits have seized.

South Korea's Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on the potential liquidation of assets from two Japanese companies, although Japan remains adamant that there will be serious reprisals for bilateral ties should the move go ahead.

In a previous development signaling thawing ties, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in June intimated that his side intended to abide by a 2015 bilateral pact made with Japan to settle the issue of Korean girls and women forced to work as "comfort women" in Japanese wartime military brothels.

Seoul and Tokyo agreed in December 2015 to "finally and irreversibly" settle the issue of Korean women who were forced into sexual slavery for Imperial Japan's military brothels under the 1910-45 Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

The agreement was effectively scrapped under the previous South Korean administration, and the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation, to which Japan provided funds to help "comfort women" and their families under the agreement, was dissolved in 2019.

South Korea said the 2015 deal fell a long way short of the reparations due in light of the immeasurable suffering inflicted on the "comfort women" and Japan's seeming inability to truly voice its remorse as evidenced by efforts to whitewash its wartime wrongdoings.

Related Topics

Resolution Supreme Court Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea May June December Women 2015 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: ..

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: Police

40 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

1 hour ago
 189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For ..

189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For Master’s And Phd Degrees In ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment acti ..

Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment activities during DSS 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperati ..

Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperation with South Korea

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged Free Consultancy on Patent Drafting ..

UVAS arranged Free Consultancy on Patent Drafting for its Faculty in collaborati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.