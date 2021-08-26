UrduPoint.com

Japan's Food Self-sufficiency Rate At Record Low In FY 2020

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Japan's food self-sufficiency rate at record low in FY 2020

TOKYO, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Japan's food self-sufficiency rate in the fiscal year 2020 that finished in March was 37 percent, matching the record low logged in fiscal 1993 and 2018, local media reported Thursday.

Japan's agriculture ministry said Wednesday the food self-sufficiency rate in terms of calorie intake for fiscal 2020 went down one percentage point from a year earlier.

The drop was mainly triggered by a fall in wheat production from the previous year as well as a decline in the consumption of rice, much of which is produced domestically.

By item, the self-sufficiency rate for rice was 98 percent, vegetables stood at 76 percent, sugar and starches at 36 percent, livestock products at 16 percent and wheat at 15 percent.

The government aims to raise the food self-sufficiency rate to 45 percent by fiscal 2030, but there remains little prospect of reaching the goal.

The ministry said imports of some vegetables and livestock products declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they are in high demand from restaurants. The ministry adds that if recovery of demand for those products shows up it will strive to handle the situation with domestic goods.

The food-sufficiency rate in terms of production values rose one percentage point from the earlier year to 67 percent. That was mainly led by a drop in imports of seafood, sugar and other products that are highly needed in the food service industry.

Related Topics

Agriculture March 2018 2020 Media From Government Wheat Industry

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by Tahnoun b ..

Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by Tahnoun bin Zayed

21 minutes ago
 UAE announces 991 new COVID-19 cases, 1,576 recove ..

UAE announces 991 new COVID-19 cases, 1,576 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hour ..

36 minutes ago
 TAPI to benefit region with Afghanistan alone to g ..

TAPI to benefit region with Afghanistan alone to get $1 billion transit royalty: ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Police Arrest Man Over Injecting Foodstuffs Wit ..

UK Police Arrest Man Over Injecting Foodstuffs With Needles at London Supermarke ..

3 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago
 PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: ..

PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: Usman Dar

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.