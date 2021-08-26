TOKYO, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Japan's food self-sufficiency rate in the fiscal year 2020 that finished in March was 37 percent, matching the record low logged in fiscal 1993 and 2018, local media reported Thursday.

Japan's agriculture ministry said Wednesday the food self-sufficiency rate in terms of calorie intake for fiscal 2020 went down one percentage point from a year earlier.

The drop was mainly triggered by a fall in wheat production from the previous year as well as a decline in the consumption of rice, much of which is produced domestically.

By item, the self-sufficiency rate for rice was 98 percent, vegetables stood at 76 percent, sugar and starches at 36 percent, livestock products at 16 percent and wheat at 15 percent.

The government aims to raise the food self-sufficiency rate to 45 percent by fiscal 2030, but there remains little prospect of reaching the goal.

The ministry said imports of some vegetables and livestock products declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they are in high demand from restaurants. The ministry adds that if recovery of demand for those products shows up it will strive to handle the situation with domestic goods.

The food-sufficiency rate in terms of production values rose one percentage point from the earlier year to 67 percent. That was mainly led by a drop in imports of seafood, sugar and other products that are highly needed in the food service industry.