TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The number of foreign visitors to Japan in April recovered to 66.6 percent of the level in the same month of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed.

Japan saw an estimated 1,949,100 foreign visitors last month amid higher tourism demand during the cherry blossom season, up nearly 14-fold from a year before, the Japan National Tourism Organization said on Wednesday.

The total number marks the highest figure of foreign visitors since February 2020, when the pandemic caused a sharp decline in arrivals, it said.

Meanwhile, the number of Japanese who went overseas came to 560,200, up from 129,168 in April last year, but still 66.4 percent less than the same month in 2019, the organization said.