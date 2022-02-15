TOKYO, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Japan's GDP expands annualized real 5.4 pct in 4th quarter last year The Japanese economy expanded a real 1.3 percent from the previous quarter in the October-December period of 2021, or by an annualized 5.4 percent, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Cabinet Office's preliminary data, the growth in the recording period marked the first increases in two quarters in real gross domestic product (GDP).

Data also showed that for 2021, Japan's economy in real terms grew 1.7 percent.

This marked the first expansion in three years and came on the heels of a 4.5-percent decrease logged in 2020, the Cabinet Office said.