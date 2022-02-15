UrduPoint.com

Japan's GDP Expands Annualized Real 5.4 Pct In 4th Quarter Last Year

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Japan's GDP expands annualized real 5.4 pct in 4th quarter last year

TOKYO, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Japan's GDP expands annualized real 5.4 pct in 4th quarter last year The Japanese economy expanded a real 1.3 percent from the previous quarter in the October-December period of 2021, or by an annualized 5.4 percent, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Cabinet Office's preliminary data, the growth in the recording period marked the first increases in two quarters in real gross domestic product (GDP).

Data also showed that for 2021, Japan's economy in real terms grew 1.7 percent.

This marked the first expansion in three years and came on the heels of a 4.5-percent decrease logged in 2020, the Cabinet Office said.

Related Topics

Japan 2020 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax ..

PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Anna Gasser takes back-to-back women's snowboard b ..

Anna Gasser takes back-to-back women's snowboard big air gold at Beijing 2022, C ..

21 minutes ago
 China's Olympic ski jumping venue "outstanding bui ..

China's Olympic ski jumping venue "outstanding building project," says architect ..

21 minutes ago
 Tanzara solo exhibition to start from Feb 17

Tanzara solo exhibition to start from Feb 17

21 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

24 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 2 ..

Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>