Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Japan's Hayabusa2 probe neared a distant asteroid on Thursday as it descended for a final touchdown, hoping to collect samples that could shed light on the evolution of the solar system.

"Today at 09:04am (1204GMT), we made the final GO decision for Hayabusa2's descent," the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a statement.

The agency said the probe was working normally above Ryugu asteroid, some 300 million kilometres (185 million miles) from Earth.

"The altitude of the spacecraft has reached 50m. In the operation room, the atmosphere is tense!" If the probe lands successfully later Thursday, it will be the second time it has touched down on the desolate asteroid as part of a complex mission that has also involved sending rovers and robots.

The mission hopes to collect pristine materials from beneath the surface of the asteroid that could provide insights into what the solar system was like at its birth, some 4.6 billion years ago.

To get at those crucial materials, in April an "impactor" was fired from Hayabusa2 towards Ryugu in a risky process that created a crater on the asteroid's surface and stirred up material that had not previously been exposed to the atmosphere.

"This is the second touchdown, but doing a touchdown is a challenge whether it's the first or the second," Yuichi Tsuda, Hayabusa2 project manager, told reporters ahead of the mission.

"The whole team will do our best so that we'll be able to complete the operation," he said.