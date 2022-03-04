UrduPoint.com

Japan's Highest Court Orders TEPCO To Pay Damages To Fukushima Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

TOKYO, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Japan's Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) should pay 1.4 billion Yen (12 million U.S. Dollars) in damages to about 3,700 residents whose lives were stricken by the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

This is the first finalized decision of such damages which cover three class-action lawsuits out of more than 30 filed against the company, averaging about 380,000 yen (3,290 dollars) per plaintiff, according to NHK.

