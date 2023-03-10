TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) --:Spending by households in Japan fell in January from a year earlier, marking the third successive month of decline, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, spending by households with two or more people dropped 0.

3 percent to an average of 301,646 Yen (2,214 U.S. Dollars).

The statistics bureau's data is a barometer of private consumption.

Private consumption is one of Japan's key economic drivers accounting for more than half of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).