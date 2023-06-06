UrduPoint.com

Japan's Household Spending Drops 4.4 Pct On Year In April

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

TOKYO, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) --:Japan's household spending declined in April, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, household spending dropped 4.

4 percent from a year earlier in the recording period.

The fall in household spending in April marked the second consecutive month of decline, according to the ministry's data.

Spending by households with two or more people averaged 303,076 Yen (2,172 U.S. Dollars) in the reporting period, the ministry said.

