TOKYO, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :-- Household spending in Japan fell 1.3 percent in December last year, as spending by people on residential expenses including maintenance declined, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, spending by households occupied by two or more people dropped for the second straight month to an average of 328,114 Yen (2,479 U.S. Dollars) in the recording period.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the statistics bureau said household spending declined 2.1 percent.