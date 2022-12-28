(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :-- Japan's industrial output edged down in November from a month earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, industrial output in November declined 0.1 percent from the previous month, with the seasonally adjusted index of output at factories and mines standing at 95.2 against the base of 100 for 2015.

The figure for November follows a downwardly revised decline of 3.2 percent in October and marks the third straight month of decrease, the ministry's data showed.

The ministry's data set also showed the index of industrial shipments dropped 0.5 percent to 93.0, while inventories were up 0.3 percent to 103.6 in the recording period.

The ministry's survey revealed that looking ahead, manufacturers polled expect industrial output here to rise 2.8 percent in December, but drop 0.6 percent in January.