Japan's Industrial Output Hits Pre-pandemic Level In April

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:20 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- Japan's industrial output increased 2.5 percent from a month earlier, with the index of production at factories and mines coming in ahead of the level prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic here, the government said in a report on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 99.6 against the 2015 base of 100, in the recording period, compared to 99.1 booked in January 2020, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 here.

The ministry's preliminary data also showed that industrial production here has risen for a second successive month and came on the heels of a downwardly revised 1.7 percent increase logged in March.

Industrial output is "picking up," the ministry said in its latest assessment, in line with the previous month's view.

In the recording period, production of general-purpose and business-oriented machinery advanced 16.1 percent. Production machinery, meanwhile, gained 7.8 percent, the ministry said.

Output of electrical machinery and information and communication electronics equipment increased 10.9 percent, the ministry said, although production in the auto sector edged down 0.8 percent.

The index of industrial shipments, meanwhile, increased 2.6 percent to 97.3, the ministry said, while inventories shed 0.1 percent to 94.7 in the recording period.

The ministry said it expects output to drop 1.7 percent in May and rise 5.0 percent in June, based on a survey it conducted on manufacturers.

