TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Japan's industrial output rose 1.0 percent in July from a month earlier, marking the second straight month of increase, in part thanks to the improvement of relevant supply chains, the government said in a report on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 97.1 against the 2015 base of 100, in the recording period.

The ministry's preliminary data for July came on the heels of an upwardly revised 9.2 percent increase logged in June.

Industrial output "fluctuates indecisively," the ministry said while giving its assessment, in line with the previous month's view.

In the recording period, production of general-purpose and business-oriented machinery rose 8.

6 percent, while that of production machinery, meanwhile, increased 5.9 percent, the ministry said.

Output of electrical machinery and information and communication electronics equipment fell 9.2 percent, the ministry said, although production in the auto sector jumped 12.0 percent owing to increased output of passenger and compact vehicles, the data showed.

The index of industrial shipments increased 1.6 percent to 95.2, the ministry said, while inventories came in at 99.6 in the recording period, unchanged from a month earlier.

The ministry said it expects output to expand 5.5 percent in August and 0.8 percent in September, based on a survey it conducted on manufacturers.