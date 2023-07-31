Open Menu

Japan's Industrial Output Rises 2 Pct In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) --:Japan's industrial output in June climbed 2.0 percent from the previous month, led by shipments of new automobiles amid strong demand in both domestic and overseas markets, government data showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted production index for the manufacturing and mining sectors stood at 105.3 against the 2020 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.

The increase followed a revised 2.2 percent contraction in May.

Production grew in 10 of the 15 surveyed industrial sectors. automobile production increased 6.1 percent, while electronic parts and devices production rose 6.8 percent on a recovery in the output of smartphone parts.

Meanwhile, the output of petroleum and coal products declined 5.3 percent, and pulp, paper and paper products slid 2.1 percent.

The ministry kept its assessment of industrial production unchanged, saying it was "showing signs of moderately picking up."

