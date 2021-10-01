(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Japan's job availability in August worsened for the first time in four months with the expansion of the state of emergency against the surge of COVID-19 infections, government data showed Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the job-to-applicant ratio inched down from 1.15 in July to 1.14, which means there were 114 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

The ratio rose 0.02 from June to July before this latest decline.

According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the jobless rate in the reporting month was 2.

8 percent, unchanged from July, when it dropped 0.1 points from June for the second consecutive monthly decline.

Due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, Tokyo entered a state of emergency on July 12. In addition, with the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, the emergency measures were repeatedly expanded and eventually targeted 21 out of Japan's 47 prefectures by the end of August.