UrduPoint.com

Japan's Job Availability In August Worsens For 1st Time In 4 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:40 PM

Japan's job availability in August worsens for 1st time in 4 months

TOKYO, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Japan's job availability in August worsened for the first time in four months with the expansion of the state of emergency against the surge of COVID-19 infections, government data showed Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the job-to-applicant ratio inched down from 1.15 in July to 1.14, which means there were 114 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

The ratio rose 0.02 from June to July before this latest decline.

According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the jobless rate in the reporting month was 2.

8 percent, unchanged from July, when it dropped 0.1 points from June for the second consecutive monthly decline.

Due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, Tokyo entered a state of emergency on July 12. In addition, with the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, the emergency measures were repeatedly expanded and eventually targeted 21 out of Japan's 47 prefectures by the end of August.

Related Topics

Job Tokyo Japan June July August From Government

Recent Stories

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neig ..

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neighboring states: Shaukat Tarin

42 minutes ago
 Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be comp ..

Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be completed by Oct 30: Minister

28 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 case ..

Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 cases, 10 local infections

28 minutes ago
 'Grotesque': Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked b ..

'Grotesque': Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked by fans

28 minutes ago
 For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermo ..

For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermon from President House: Fawad ..

28 minutes ago
 Aussie state records deadliest day of COVID-19 cas ..

Aussie state records deadliest day of COVID-19 cases

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.