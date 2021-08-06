UrduPoint.com

Japan's June Household Spending Drops 5.1 Pct

TOKYO, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Japan's household spending fell a real 5.1 percent in June from the same period last year, as a cash handout program and economic recovery after the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic promoted the previous year's consumption, government data showed Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, average spending by households with two or more people in real terms was 260,285 Yen (2,370 U.S. Dollars), which was the first decline in four months.

To alleviate the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese government began the across-the-board 100,000 yen (910 dollars) cash handout per person in May last year, stimulating purchases of home appliances and other items the following month, a ministry official told local media.

In 2020, due to Japan's first virus emergency, which asked people to stay home and non-essential businesses to suspend operations from early April through late May, household spending dropped 11.

1 percent year-on-year in April and 16.2 percent in May. However, the margin of the drop was significantly reduced to 1.2 percent in June as social and economic activities gradually resumed.

In the reporting month, following a 2.1 percent decline in May, seasonally adjusted spending declined 3.2 percent from the previous month, down for the second month in a row, as the government's third COVID-19 emergency continued for Tokyo and some other areas through late June.

The average monthly income of salaried households with at least two people in June fell consecutively for the second month, marking a record of 11.5 percent decrease in real terms, mainly due to last year's 100,000 yen (910 dollars) cash handouts.

Household spending is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's gross domestic product.

