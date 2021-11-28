UrduPoint.com

Japan's Kobayashi Claims First Ski-jumping Win Of Season

Kuusamo, Finland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi secured his first ski jumping World Cup victory since March in Saturday's large hill event in Ruka.

The 25-year-old, who won the overall World Cup title in 2019, soared out to 143 metres with his second jump to overhaul Slovenian Anze Lanisek.

Kobayashi scored a total of 324.5 points to beat Lanisek by 5.6 points.

German Markus Eisenbichler completed the podium, a further 14.5 points adrift.

Kobayashi will be bidding for his maiden Olympic medal at the Winter Games in Beijing next year.

This was his 20th World Cup success but his first since winning a flying hill competition in Planica in March.

