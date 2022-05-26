UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Acclaimed Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Kore-eda is back in competition at this year's Cannes Film Festival, with his first South Korean film which explores the country's controversial practice of "drop boxes" for unwanted babies.

The movie is one of two South Korean pictures competing for the Palme d'Or along with Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave", after Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" became the country's first film to win the coveted honour in 2019.

Since then, more Korean-language productions have enjoyed explosive global success, from Netflix's "Squid Game" to Apple TV+'s "Pachinko".

Kore-eda, who won the top prize at Cannes in 2018 for his family drama "Shoplifters" -- about a group of Tokyo misfits and crooks who form a kind of alternative family -- is back with another tale delving into similar themes.

His new South Korean-produced film "Broker" looks at so-called baby boxes where mothers can anonymously abandon their newborns to avoid the stigma and hardship of being a single mother in a patriarchal society.

While researching the project, the Japanese film-maker, who has been lauded for his sensitive, contemplative explorations of complex family relationships, met children at orphanages.

The youngsters, Kore-eda said, questioned whether, as unwanted babies, it would have been better not to be born.

Their question became the focus of the film, Kore-eda said.

"Baby boxes exist in Japan as well," Kore-eda said at a press conference in Seoul earlier this month, which he attended virtually.

"I wanted to portray the journey of a group of people -- some with good intentions and some with malice -- with various stories surrounding a baby who was left in a baby box."

