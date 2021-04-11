UrduPoint.com
Japan's Matsuyama Fires Stunning 65 To Seize Masters Lead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Japan's Matsuyama fires stunning 65 to seize Masters lead

Augusta, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Japan's Hideki Matsuyama made an eagle and four birdies in the final eight holes to seize a three-stroke lead late in Saturday's third round of the Masters.

Matsuyama fired the first bogey-free round of the tournament, a Masters career-low seven-under par 65, to stand atop the leaderboard on 11-under 205 after 54 holes at Augusta National.

England's Justin Rose was second at 8-under through 14 holes with American Xander Schauffele third in the clubhouse on 7-under 209 with Australian Marc Leishman at 7-under also with three holes to play.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

