UrduPoint.com

Japan's Monthly COVID-19 Deaths Cross 10,000 Mark For 1st Time

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Japan's monthly COVID-19 deaths cross 10,000 mark for 1st time

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) –:Japan logged 252 new coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, exceeding the monthly figure of 10,000 for the first time, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The new fatalities have brought the death toll for January to 10,124, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a tally based on prefectural reports.

Previously, over 7,600 people died in December, the highest monthly total at that time.

The nation has seen a rapid surge in coronavirus deaths since November.

Around 54,800 new infections were reported nationwide on Saturday, with 533 patients in critical condition, according to prefectural governments.

Daily infections have been declining since the middle of the month.

Related Topics

Died Japan January November December Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA commissions 17 transmission substations worth ..

DEWA commissions 17 transmission substations worth AED3.2bn in 2022

8 minutes ago
 New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for ..

New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for third day

1 hour ago
 Czech Republic elects Petr Pavel as its President

Czech Republic elects Petr Pavel as its President

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th January 2023

4 hours ago
 BarÃ§a strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory ove ..

BarÃ§a strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory over Girona

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.