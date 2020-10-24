UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Nakagami Takes First MotoGP Pole In Spain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Japan's Nakagami takes first MotoGP pole in Spain

Alcañiz, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami grabbed his maiden MotoGP pole position for Sunday's Teruel Grand Prix, while championship leader Joan Mir could only qualify in 12th place on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Nakagami, who signed a new deal with Honda's satellite team earlier this week, posted a fastest lap of one minute and 46.882 seconds.

Italian Franco Morbidelli, who was quickest in practice, qualified second, just 0.063 seconds slower, as Alex Rins rounded out the front row.

Of the four likely world title contenders, Spaniard Maverick Vinales qualified best.

The Yamaha man will start the race on the second row after qualifying fourth, 0.359 seconds slower than Nakagami.

Frenchman Fabio Quatararo, who trails Mir by six points at the top of the riders' standings, will also start on the second row, in sixth.

Vinales sits third in the championship, a further six points behind, with Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso 15 points adrift of Mir in fourth.

It was a miserable day for Mir, who has never won a MotoGP race, though, as he qualified last of the riders in second qualifying.

Dovizioso, who has finished second to Marc Marquez in the world championship in each of the last three years, did not even make it to Q2 and will start the race from 14th place on the grid.

There are four races remaining in the coronavirus-truncated season which was blown wide open by Marquez's injury in the opening Spanish Grand Prix.

Related Topics

World Honda Man Sunday From Best Top Race

Recent Stories

EPA mobilises â€˜Emergency Fundâ€™ to support publ ..

42 minutes ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

42 minutes ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

57 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office salutes UAEâ€™s Central Ba ..

1 hour ago

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

3 hours ago

UAE Participated in Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Exer ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.