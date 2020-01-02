UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Naruhito Hopes For A Year Without Natural Disasters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Japan's Naruhito hopes for a year without natural disasters

Tokyo, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Japan's new Emperor Naruhito said Thursday he hoped for a year without natural disasters, delivering his first New Year speech since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne to tens of thousands of well-wishers.

"I'm glad to celebrate the New Year together with you," Naruhito told the crowd, many waving Japanese flags and shouting "Banzai", meaning "long life".

"On the other hand, I'm worried about many people still living difficult lives because of typhoons and heavy rain last year," said the 59-year-old emperor, accompanied by Empress Masako.

"I hope this year will be a good and peaceful year without any natural disasters," he said.

Last month the royal couple visited people in Japan's northeastern region hit by powerful typhoon Hagibis in October, which killed more than 80 people and caused huge damage to local infrastructure.

Also attending the traditional New year celebration was Naruhito's father Akihito, who became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in around two centuries when he stepped down from the throne on April 30, ending his three-decade reign.

Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne in October in front of royals and leaders from around the world.

The central Tokyo palace, surrounded by stone walls and moats, is opened to the public twice a year -- on the emperor's birthday and the second day of New Year -- for the royal family to greet well-wishers.

The emperor will appear four more times at the balcony later in the day.

Related Topics

World Ascension Tokyo Japan April October Family From

Recent Stories

Six Saudi PoWs return home

7 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Fala ..

7 hours ago

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

10 hours ago

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: A ..

9 hours ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

10 hours ago

About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Prot ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.