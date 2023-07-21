(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index experienced a consecutive decline on Friday, with technology shares following their U.S. peers higher after a recent slump.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 186.27 points, or 0.57 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 32,304.25.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, rebounded slightly by gaining 1.30 points, or 0.06 percent, to finish at 2,262.20.

The Tokyo market was weighed down by the sharp drop in U.S. tech stocks overnight, which had a significant impact on semiconductor-related stocks, leading to substantial losses in Japanese tech shares including Tokyo Electron.

On the Prime Market, issues that fell outpaced those that rose by 988 to 755, while 92 remained unchanged.

By the close of play, decliners were led by marine transportation and metal product issues, while gainers included mining, and electric power and gas shares.