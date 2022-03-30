UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower Wednesday, but the market remained buoyant as global shares rallied on news that peace talks over Ukraine are making progress.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.16 percent, or 44.20 points, to 28,208.22, while the broader Topix index fell 0.57 percent, or 11.42 points, to 1,980.24.

The Dollar stood at 122.88 Yen, barely changed from 122.77 on Tuesday in New York.

The improving risk appetite of global investors should provide solid support for the Tokyo market, analysts said.

The Nikkei faced technical pressure after investors bought shares on Tuesday, the final day to lock in rights for dividend payouts.

But broadly, "investor sentiment is improving globally on hopes that a ceasefire might be reached between Russia and Ukraine," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"As US shares are on the rebound path, Tokyo shares should also see investors buying back," the brokerage said.

Russia announced that it would significantly reduce military operations near Kyiv and another major city after negotiations with Ukraine were described as positive and meaningful by both sides.

Among major shares, Sony Group added 0.15 percent to 12,970 yen. Tech investor SoftBank Group firmed 1.20 percent to 5,570 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing rose 0.98 percent to 63,720 yen.

Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing added 0.25 percent to 8,429 yen.

Tokyo Electron, which builds tools to make semiconductors, fell 0.27 percent to 62,770 yen.

Airline ANA Holdings rose 1.66 percent to 2,573 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 2.69 percent to 774.4 yen. Gamemaker Nintendo fell 4.66 percent to 63,870 yen.

