Japan's Nishikori Reaches Round Three At US Open

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Japan's Nishikori reaches round three at US Open

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori advanced to the US Open third round on Wednesday following a gritty 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over American Bradley Klahn.

Steady rain restricted play to the two main show courts to start the day at Flushing Meadows, where Nishikori, the 2014 runner-up, needed five match points to eventually oust 108th-ranked Klahn.

Nishikori has reached the quarter-finals at each of the Grand Slams so far this year.

