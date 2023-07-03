(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:Japan's plan to discharge radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean poses unacceptable risks, according to an observer from the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA).

The release of contaminated water will severely impact various parts of the Pacific, including countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which depend on fisheries, both for domestic consumption and export, MCA International Communication and Diplomacy Bureau Deputy Chairman Neow Choo Seong said.

The contamination of the fisheries sector would be especially harmful, not only in terms of harm done to human health as a result of exposure, especially via seafood contaminated with heavy metals, but also would harm the region economically as tourists would stay away over negative perceptions and real risks while exports of seafood would grind to a stop, he warned.