Japan's Okinawa Declares State Of Emergency As Virus Cases Soar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Japan's Okinawa declares state of emergency as virus cases soar

Tokyo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Japan's Okinawa region has declared a state of emergency and asked people to stay home for two weeks as the popular tourist destination sees an "explosive spread" of coronavirus cases.

Governor Denny Tamaki on Friday asked residents to avoid non-essential outings following a record new daily addition to the southern island's total cases, the majority of which have been detected among US forces based there.

"We're seeing an explosive spread of infections. We declare a state of emergency" through August 15, Tamaki told reporters, adding hospitals were being overwhelmed by the surge.

The measures are non-compulsory and without the aggressive enforcement measures seen in Europe, but similar requests from authorities have been widely respected in Japan.

Okinawa reported 71 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing its total to 395.

