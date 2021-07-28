UrduPoint.com
Japan's Olympic Badminton Top Seed Momota Out In First Round

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Japan's badminton world number one Kento Momota lost in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, a day after Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka also crashed out.

Unseeded South Korean Heo Kwang-hee beat Momota 21-15, 21-19, ending the favourite's bid for the gold medal after just two games.

