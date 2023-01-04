UrduPoint.com

Japan's PM To Meet Biden In Washington, Visit Other G7 Allies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Japan's PM to meet Biden in Washington, visit other G7 allies

Tokyo, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday he will hold talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House on January 13, and will also visit other G7 allies this month.

The visit will be Kishida's first trip to the US capital since taking office in October 2021, though he has held talks with Biden several times, including in Japan.

Japan is assuming the presidency of the G7 grouping and Kishida said he also plans to visit members France, Italy, Canada and Britain this month.

He said the meeting with Biden would be "extremely important" and demonstrate "the strengthening Japan-US alliance".

The White House said in an earlier statement the trip would "further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people".

The two leaders are expected to discuss regional security challenges, including North Korea and China, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ways to address climate change.

Kishida said he would also raise Japan's bolstered defence policy.

Japan's government approved a major defence policy overhaul last month, including a significant spending hike, as it warned China poses the "greatest strategic challenge ever" to its security.

In its largest defence shake-up in decades, Japan vowed to increase security spending to two percent of GDP by 2027, reshape its military command, and acquire new missiles that can strike far-flung enemy launch sites.

Kishida will host the G7 leaders summit in Hiroshima in May and wants to put achieving a world free of nuclear weapons on the international agenda.

He said he expects the G7 to reaffirm support for Ukraine but also to display "solidarity with the rest of the world" and engage the "global south" on issues such as climate change and food and energy crises.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Russia China Canada Nuclear White House France Visit Hiroshima Alliance Italy Japan North Korea January May October Government

Recent Stories

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

54 minutes ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after tran ..

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.