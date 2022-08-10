(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :-- Japan's population totaled 125.93 million as of Jan. 1, representing the largest drop in the overall number and by percentage since comparable data were recorded in 1950, according to government statistics.

As deaths exceeded births and COVID-19 border controls restrict the entry of foreigners, Japan's overall population fell to 125,927,902, down by 726,342 or 0.

57 percent from the previous year, according to data released Tuesday by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

According to the ministry, the number of Japanese nationals reduced by 619,140 to 123,223,561 in 2021, with births at a record low of around 810,000, outstripped by a record high around 1.44 million deaths.

The number of resident foreigners in Japan fell by 107,202 to 2,704,341, marking a drop for the second consecutive year, due to tighter border restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.