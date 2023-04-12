(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Japan posted a record fall of over 0.5 million in its already dwindling population in 2022, marking a 12th straight year of decrease, official data showed on Wednesday.

The country's population shrank by 556,000 in 2022 from a year earlier to 124.9 million, as the number of Japanese nationals saw its largest drop on record, Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported, citing government data.

As of Oct. 1, the population, including foreign residents, stood at 124,947,000, with the number of Japanese nationals down 750,000 to 122,031,000, the largest margin of decline since comparable data were made available in 1950, the data said.

The alarming trend suggests an immediate need for Tokyo to establish a social system to cope with the dual challenge of a declining birthrate and an aging population.

All of Japan's 47 provinces except Tokyo logged a drop in the number of residents in the year to October last year, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The population of Okinawa province, which comprises over 150 Islands, shrank by 0.01%, the first time it has fallen since its reversion to Japanese rule in 1972.

The country also recorded a drop in its working population, or people between 15 and 64, which has fallen by 296,000 to 74,208,000, accounting for 59.4% of the total population.

The percentage was on par with the record low from a year earlier.

Those 14 and below accounted for a new all-time low of 11.6% of the total population, while people 65 and over made up a record high of 29%, the data showed.