TOKYO, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) --:Japan's East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) on Monday launched onboard "office cars" on certain Shinkansen bullet trains on lines connecting Tokyo and the country's northern and central parts to meet the growing demand for telework amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without additional charge, the new service allows passengers to talk on the phone and participate in online meetings from their seats -- activities that are discouraged on the rest of the train, local media reported Monday.

Media were granted access inside a running Hokuriku bullet train on Monday, and a JR East staff demonstrated how she works remotely using noise-canceling headphones.

Passengers will also be able to borrow "smart glasses", which can project the content of their laptop screens in front of their eyes. On bullet trains on the Tohoku line, they also can use free of charge small dividers to put around their seat tables.

To avoid congestion, the workspaces will not be available on weekends and some public holidays.