UrduPoint.com

Japan's Railway Operator Launches "office Cars" Amid Growing Telework Demand

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Japan's railway operator launches "office cars" amid growing telework demand

TOKYO, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) --:Japan's East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) on Monday launched onboard "office cars" on certain Shinkansen bullet trains on lines connecting Tokyo and the country's northern and central parts to meet the growing demand for telework amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without additional charge, the new service allows passengers to talk on the phone and participate in online meetings from their seats -- activities that are discouraged on the rest of the train, local media reported Monday.

Media were granted access inside a running Hokuriku bullet train on Monday, and a JR East staff demonstrated how she works remotely using noise-canceling headphones.

Passengers will also be able to borrow "smart glasses", which can project the content of their laptop screens in front of their eyes. On bullet trains on the Tohoku line, they also can use free of charge small dividers to put around their seat tables.

To avoid congestion, the workspaces will not be available on weekends and some public holidays.

Related Topics

Holidays Tokyo Japan Media From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz seeks adjournment of her appeal in Av ..

Maryam Nawaz seeks adjournment of her appeal in Avenfield

12 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

41 minutes ago
 Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation Duri ..

Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation During Meeting in Sochi - Kremlin

38 minutes ago
 Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

38 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following ..

Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following health fears

38 minutes ago
 Police arrest one, recover wine

Police arrest one, recover wine

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.