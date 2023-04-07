Close
Japan's Real Wages Drop For 11th Straight Month In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Japan's real wages drop for 11th straight month in February

TOKYO, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) --:Real wages in Japan declined for an 11th straight month in February, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, wages fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier on an inflation-adjusted basis, with workers earning an average of 271,851 Yen (2,064 U.S. Dollars), including overtime, up 1.

1 percent in yen terms from the same period in 2022.

The preliminary report from the labor ministry showed that despite the decline in the recording period being less than the 4.1 percent drop logged in January, workers' earnings here remain under pressure.

Japanese companies are continuing to grapple with the effects, directly or indirectly, of steep import costs and a weak yen, which has further pushed up inflation and hence consumer costs, which are hurting both households and businesses.

