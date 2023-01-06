UrduPoint.com

Japan's Real Wages Mark Biggest Drop In 8 Years In November

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

TOKYO,Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Japan's real wages dropped 3.8 percent in November, marking the biggest fall in more than eight years and declining for the eighth successive month, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the labor ministry, average monthly wages fell 3.

8 percent on an inflation-adjusted basis from a year earlier, with the drop coming as the nation grapples with soaring prices for energy and food, further inflated by a weak yen.

The latest decline in average wages, as well as falling for an eighth straight month, is also the sharpest slide since wages here were forced down 4.1 percent in May 2014, when the consumption tax rate was hiked, the ministry's data showed.

According to the ministry, the average monthly cash earnings per worker in November edged up 0.5 percent to 283,895 Yen (2,115 U.S. Dollars), rising for an 11th straight month although the pace had slowed.

