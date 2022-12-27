(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Japan's retail sales growth slowed down for the second consecutive month in November, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose for the ninth straight month with a 2.6% annual increase, but eased from the 4.

4% jump recorded in October, Economy Trade and Industry Ministry data showed.

The November figure was below market expectations of a 3.7% gain.

The sustained growth has largely been due to resilient domestic consumption despite concerns over a possible COVID-19 resurgence.

On a monthly basis, retail trade decreased by 1.1% in November, following an upwardly revised 0.3% expansion in October.