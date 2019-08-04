UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Shibuno On Brink Of Fairytale Win In First Major

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

Japan's Shibuno on brink of fairytale win in first major

Woburn, United Kingdom, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Hinako Shibuno, known as the 'Smiling Cinderella', is on the brink of a fairytale ending in her first major after a brilliant 67 on Saturday gave her the lead going into the final round of the Women's British Open.

Five shots behind playing partner and halfway leader, Ashleigh Buhai, after seven holes on day three, the 20-year-old Japanese golfer -- playing outside Japan for the first time -- went on a blistering run to finish on 14 under par 202.

She birdied six holes on a back nine of 30 to move two shots clear of the field with 18 holes to play.

By contrast, South African Buhai stumbled badly on the back nine, dropping shots at the 12th, 13th and 16th and had to settle for a 72 and second place on 12 under.

But two South Koreans are ready to pounce.

Park Sung-hyun, the world No. 2, slipped effortlessly into third place on 11 under after a 68 and Ko Jin-young, aiming for back-to-back majors after last Sunday's success at the Evian Championship, was another shot back after also posting a 68.

"It was a very good round," said Park, a two-time major winner.

"I really do want to win a major this year, so I got a little greedy and missed some birdies.

"Tomorrow (Sunday) I just have to stay patient and take my chances." Ko, the new World No.1, was delighted.

"I had a really great round," she said.

"I'm now really looking forward to Sunday.

"I'm going home to Korea next week, so it would be nice to go home with the trophy.

" - 'Nerves don't match anything' - Shibuno lived up to her nickname as she certainly had plenty to grin about at Woburn.

She said her only goal this week was to make the cut -- but now she can dream of becoming a major champion.

"I'm definitely exceeding my expectations," she said.

"I think I am doing something incredible." But she has already shown she is a huge talent.

She won the World Ladies' Championship (a Japan Tour major) in May and added a second title in her home country last month.

"But the nerves don't match anything like this," she added through an interpreter.

"I came to the British Open thinking it would be a links course.

"But it's parkland, just like Japan so I think that has helped." For Buhai, who opened the week with a 65, it was a disappointing dip in form.

A three-putt bogey at the 12th set her on the downward spiral and then she took three from the edge at both the 13th and 16th.

At the short 14th she did well to make par from a bunker.

Charley Hull, the local favourite, just about stayed in touch with a back nine of 32 and a round of 70 for nine under.

"I didn't play too badly on the front nine, but then really got it going," said the 23-year-old.

"It's nice to be going into the final day in contention.

"I have so many people out here supporting me and I am pleased I could play well for them."It was a disappointing Saturday for England's defending champion, Georgia Hall.

She shot a 74 and finished ten shots off the lead on four under.

Related Topics

World Nice Lead Georgia Japan South Korea May Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

36 minutes ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

56 minutes ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

60 minutes ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

1 hour ago

Hamilton plans early surprise for pole-sitter Vers ..

1 hour ago

Texas police cite 'multi reports' of multiple shoo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.