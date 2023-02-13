UrduPoint.com

Japan's SMBC Nikko Fined 5.3 Mln USD Over Market Manipulation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Japan's SMBC Nikko fined 5.3 mln USD over market manipulation

TOKYO, Feb. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) --:The Tokyo District Court on Monday ordered SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. to pay a fine of 700 million Yen (5.3 million U.S. Dollars) and a forfeiture of 4.47 billion yen (about 33.7 million dollars) for stock price manipulation.

According to the ruling, SMBC Nikko illegally propped up the prices of 10 individual stock issues before selling them in so-called block offering transactions, which violated Japan's financial instruments and exchange law.

In a block offering transaction, brokerage houses buy large amounts of shares from major shareholders and sell them to investors in off-hours trading, and profits from the difference between the purchase and sale prices.

Related Topics

Exchange Fine Sale Tokyo Buy Price Japan From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

31 minutes ago
 Operation â€˜Gallant Knight / 2â€™ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation â€˜Gallant Knight / 2â€™ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

31 minutes ago
 Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 20 ..

Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 2022

31 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

1 hour ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

1 hour ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable ..

Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable Sukuk

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.